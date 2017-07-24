JAZZ FEST VIP OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES 2-17

WWBT – REGISTER TO WIN – JAZZ FEST VIP OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WWBT, LLC , located at 5710 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond VA 23225 and the Richmond Jazz Festival at Maymont . The promotion begins at 5:00 AM Monday, July 24, 2017 and ends at 11:00 PM Sunday, July 30, 2017. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Stafford, King George, Culpeper, Orange, St. Mary's, Westmoreland, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Caroline, Spotsylvania, Essex, Richmond, Northumberland, Lancaster, Middlesex, King and Queen, King William, Hanover, Goochland, Buckingham, Cumberland, Amelia, Powhatan, Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Henrico, City of Petersburg, City of Colonial Heights, City of Hopewell, Charles City, New Kent, Middlesex, Prince George, Surry, Isle of Wight, Southampton, Greensville, Brunswick, Lunenberg, Prince Edward, Nottoway, Dinwiddie, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of WWBT-TV, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. All winners must be 18 years of age. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WWBT Holdings their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per mobile device will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified. Winners cannot have won any contest on WWBT or nbc12.com in the last 30 days and can only win once in this contest.

How to Enter. There is one way to enter this promotion. Beginning at 5:00 AM Monday, July 24, 2017 and ending at 11:00 PM Sunday, July 30, 2017, individuals can enter by registering ONLINE AT NBC12.COM/JAZZ. Individuals must fill out the entry form completely, one entry per PERSON. All entries must be received by 11:00 PM Sunday, July 30, 2017 and become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WWBT and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WWBT may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WWBT is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

Prize(s). There is (1) prize.

• (2) VIP tickets for Friday

• Includes access to a VIP seating area with complimentary food and drinks at the Hippodrome Theater.

• Valued at $500

• (2) VIP tickets for Saturday

• Includes access to a corporate tent on corporate row by the Virginia is for Lovers Stage (Area 1) at Maymont. Complimentary food and drinks are included. (1) Parking pass is included.

• Valued at $1,000

• (2) VIP tickets for Sunday

• Includes access to a corporate tent on corporate row by the Virginia is for Lovers Stage (Area 1) at Maymont. Complimentary food and drinks are included. (1) Parking pass is included.

• Valued at $1,000

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned. No prize can be auctioned or sold. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

How the Prizes are Awarded. Winner will be selected by random drawing of all eligible entries. Winner must pick up their prize at the WWBT studios located at 5710 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond VA 23225, between 9am to 430pm. Winner must pick up prize by 430PM Wednesday 8/9/17 or prize will be forfeited.

Odds of Winning. The odds of winning prize depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver’s license with current address or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s) will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility within 5 days of prize notification, or the prize will be forfeited. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by 430PM Wednesday 8/9/17 or the prize will be forfeited.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WWBT will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WWBT, if WWBT reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WWBT, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused. Entrant releases Sponsor(s) from any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy, product liability, and merchandise delivery.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WWBT. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WWBT are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WWBT – 5710 MIDLOTHIAN TURNPIKE RICHMOND VA 23225.