Family says missing Chase City man is in need of medication

The Chase City Police Department is searching for a 33-year-old man last seen nearly a week ago.

Nicholas Dale Clayton was last seen in Chase City around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.

Family members tell NBC12 that Clayton is in need of medication. He's about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Family members say Clayton was last seen wearing a gray shirt and steel toe reddish leather work boots. He also has scars on his right thumb and back of his hand.

"His family members and kids are worried about him," the Chase City Police Department posted on Facebook this weekend.

If you have seen Clayton, call the Chase City Police Department 434-372-4244 or Charlotte County Sheriffs Office 434-542-5141.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12