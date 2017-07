Downed lines have closed part of Hilliard Road near Lakeside Avenue on Monday morning.

NBC12's Candice Smith said the road is expected to be closed until about 9 a.m.

The downed lines came as storms rolled through Central Virginia. The storms also knocked out power to hundreds of Dominion Energy customers.

