Man with early onset dementia missing in Staunton

A Senior Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old man last seen on Sunday in Staunton.

Charles Carroll Alsop suffers from a previous traumatic brain injury and early onset dementia, according to the Staunton Police Department. He also has vision problems.

Alsop is 6 feet tall and weighs 158 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a gray quarter-length zip pullover and loafers.

Alsop was last seen in the Woodlee Road and North Augusta Street area of Staunton.

If you have information about Alsop, contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.

