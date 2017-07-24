State Police: Female shot after ignoring commands to drop weapon

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond Field Office says a trooper shot a female in Dinwiddie after she ignored commands to drop her weapon.

The office says Virginia State Police responded to the 10000 block of Scotts Road around 9:40 p.m. Sunday to assist the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office with a call of a suicidal female.

When troopers and deputies arrived, they say they found a female with a weapon in her hand.

"The female ignored commands to drop the weapon and pointed it at the trooper and deputies, at which time the trooper fired their weapon and struck the female subject," State Police said in a news release.

The female, whose age and identity have not been released, was taken to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

