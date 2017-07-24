State Police: Female shot after ignoring commands to drop weapon

The Chase City Police Department is searching for a 33-year-old man last seen nearly a week ago.More >>
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond Field Office says a trooper shot a female in Dinwiddie after she ignored commands to drop her weapon.More >>
According to a Dinwiddie official, Dusty Rhodes passed away at his home on Saturday.More >>
Albemarle County police are searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
A man wanted in Virginia by multiple jurisdictions for stalking, threats, sex crimes and a probation violation has been arrested in Ohio.More >>
