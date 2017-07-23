FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler Weather Arrives This Week

*Scattered thunderstorms gradually diminish overnight

*Mid 90s tomorrow, just isolated PM showers and storms

*Less humid Tuesday, cooler by Wednesday with highs dipping into the 80s!

OVERNIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms over the area will gradually diminish. No severe weather is anticipated, but do expect some locally heavy rain, frequent lightning and perhaps some small hail in the stronger storms. Should be dry for most areas by the morning commute. Lows in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%, decreasing steadily toward daybreak)

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated storm possible. Highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

7AM: Partly Sunny, 74°, 10% Rain Chance

NOON: Partly Sunny, 88°, 10% Rain Chance

4PM: Partly Sunny, 94°, 20% Rain Chance

7PM: Partly Sunny, 91°, 20% Rain Chance

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, still hot but less humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as a cold front arrives. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.