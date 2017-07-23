Man shot to death in Petersburg

Police are in the beginning stages of a homicide investigation, after a man is found shot to death in Petersburg Sunday morning.

Officers say they were called to the 2700 block of South Crater Road, around 2 a.m.

When they got to the scene, police say they found a man, who had been shot multiple times.

That man, 53-year-old Samuel Gee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate, and say they're speaking to witnesses who were present during the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

Police say this is the 7th homicide of 2017 in Petersburg.

