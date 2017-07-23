Man shot to death in Petersburg - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man shot to death in Petersburg

By Heather Riekers, Producer
Connect
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Police are in the beginning stages of a homicide investigation, after a man is found shot to death in Petersburg Sunday morning.

Officers say they were called to the 2700 block of South Crater Road, around 2 a.m.

When they got to the scene, police say they found a man, who had been shot multiple times.

That man, 53-year-old Samuel Gee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate, and say they're speaking to witnesses who were present during the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

Police say this is the 7th homicide of 2017 in Petersburg.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Victim identified in deadly triple stabbing in Richmond

    Victim identified in deadly triple stabbing in Richmond

    Sunday, July 23 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-07-23 16:33:05 GMT

           Richmond police are working a death investigation after three women are stabbed overnight in the city's northside.        The stabbing happened just after midnight in the 3500 block of North Avenue.        Police aren't telling us much -- but can confirm three women were stabbed, and one of them died from their injuries.       As for the other two victims -- on...

    More >>

           Richmond police are working a death investigation after three women are stabbed overnight in the city's northside.        The stabbing happened just after midnight in the 3500 block of North Avenue.        Police aren't telling us much -- but can confirm three women were stabbed, and one of them died from their injuries.       As for the other two victims -- on...

    More >>

  • Man shot to death in Petersburg

    Man shot to death in Petersburg

    Sunday, July 23 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-07-23 15:09:48 GMT
    Police are in the beginning stages of a homicide investigation, after a man is found shot to death in Petersburg Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the 2700 block of South Crater Road, around 2 a.m. When they got to the scene, police say they found a man, who had been shot multiple times. That man, 53-year-old Samuel Gee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police continue to investigate, and say they're speaking to witnesses who were present during the shooting. If...More >>
    Police are in the beginning stages of a homicide investigation, after a man is found shot to death in Petersburg Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the 2700 block of South Crater Road, around 2 a.m. When they got to the scene, police say they found a man, who had been shot multiple times. That man, 53-year-old Samuel Gee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police continue to investigate, and say they're speaking to witnesses who were present during the shooting. If...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still Very Hot Tomorrow, More Strong Storms Possible

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still Very Hot Tomorrow, More Strong Storms Possible

    Saturday, July 22 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-07-23 02:36:05 GMT

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 8 found dead in sweltering truck in immigrant smuggling case

    8 found dead in sweltering truck in immigrant smuggling case

    Sunday, July 23 2017 5:50 AM EDT2017-07-23 09:50:46 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-07-23 18:13:52 GMT

    Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.

    More >>

    Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.

    More >>

  • After Craigslist scam, man can't enter his own home

    After Craigslist scam, man can't enter his own home

    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:29:14 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:29:14 GMT

    The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.

    More >>

    The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.

    More >>

  • Baby Charlie protesters rally as hospital reports threats

    Baby Charlie protesters rally as hospital reports threats

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-07-23 08:00:44 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-07-23 16:51:38 GMT

    Activists supporting the baby's parents will gather Sunday outside the High Court in London where legal proceedings will resume Monday with new medical evidence expected.

    More >>

    Activists supporting the baby's parents will gather Sunday outside the High Court in London where legal proceedings will resume Monday with new medical evidence expected.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly