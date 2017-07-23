Victim identified in deadly triple stabbing in Richmond

Richmond Police have identified the woman killed in a deadly triple stabbing, as 50-year-old Vivian Robinson.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, in the 3300 block of North Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man and three women.

Police say the three women had stab wounds.

Two women were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, police have no suspect information.

