Former Dinwiddie County sheriff passes away

According to a Dinwiddie official, Dusty Rhodes passed away at his home on Saturday.More >>
According to a Dinwiddie official, Dusty Rhodes passed away at his home on Saturday.More >>
Albemarle County police are searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
Albemarle County police are searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
A man wanted in Virginia by multiple jurisdictions for stalking, threats, sex crimes and a probation violation has been arrested in Ohio.More >>
A man wanted in Virginia by multiple jurisdictions for stalking, threats, sex crimes and a probation violation has been arrested in Ohio.More >>
A Prince George woman has a warning about a scam targeting moms across the country.More >>
A Prince George woman has a warning about a scam targeting moms across the country.More >>
Virginia State Police have identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash in Lancaster County on Tuesday.More >>
Virginia State Police have identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash in Lancaster County on Tuesday.More >>