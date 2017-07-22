Former Dinwiddie County sheriff passes away

A former Dinwiddie County sheriff has passed away.

According to a Dinwiddie official, Dusty Rhodes passed away at his home on Saturday and had been going through a period where his health was declining.

Rhodes served as the Dinwiddie County sheriff from Jan. 1, 2008 to Dec. 31, 2011.

