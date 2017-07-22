Henrico police search for missing, endangered man

Henrico police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing person who is considered endangered.

Kevin William Cannelli, 46, was last seen on July 18. Officers said he was wearing a green shirt, gray shorts, and a baseball cap.

Cannelli is a white man, 5-feet-6-inches tall, and is about 190 pounds.

According to police, he should be driving a red 2009 Toyota Corolla with Virginia license plate VMN-4087.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12