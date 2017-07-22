Henrico police: missing, endangered man found safe in Richmond

Henrico police say a missing man who was considered endangered has been found safe.

Kevin William Cannelli went missing on July 18. Police sent an update on July 24, saying he was found safe in Richmond.

"Henrico Police would like to thank our media partners for their coverage of this case. We would also like to thank all the citizens that shared this information on social media," police released in a statement on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12