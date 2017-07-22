Richmond police investigating two homicides in less than 24 hours

Richmond police are investigating two separate homicides in opposite ends of the city.

The most recent, happening in the city's southside. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hopkins Road, just before 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man down in the parking lot of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just hours before -- a man was shot in the city's northside, on the 2700 block of North Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

The victim was rushed to VCU Medical Center, where he later died.

Right now -- there is no information on suspects in either case.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call crime stoppers at (804) 780-1000.