Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Richmond shooting

A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Richmond.

The shooting happened around 8:47 p.m. on Friday in the 2700 block of North Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police do not have any information on a suspect.

