Inmate recaptured after escaping custody in Albemarle County

Officers in Albemarle County say they found the suspect, who escaped from a deputy's squad car Friday night.

Police say Matthew Carver broke out of the back window of the cruiser, while it was moving.

The deputy driving wasn't injured, and officials say Carver did not get a hold of the deputy's weapon.

Carver is a person of interest in several burglaries, vehicle thefts, and in a robbery and abduction case.

