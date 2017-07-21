Albemarle police search for inmate who escaped custody while being transported to jail

Albemarle County police are searching for an escaped inmate who is charged with several felonies.

Matthew Michael Carver, of Crozet, escaped from custody while he was being transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail out of a probation violation from Louisa.

Authorities said Carver kicked out the window out of a Louisa deputy's cruiser as it approached the intersection of Scottsville Road and Lyman Hills Drive around 7:20 p.m. on Friday. The deputy was not injured.

Officers said Carver was wearing a black and white jumpsuit. He also may have shaved head and be cleanly shaven, according to officers.

According to WVIR, Carver is a person of interest in several thefts and burglaries. He is also a person of interest in a robbery and abduction.

On June 18, police told WVIR that Carver stole a Honda SUV from a woman, who was not injured in the incident.

Police then arrested him early Monday morning.

Carver is charged with nine felonies, which include five breaking and enterings, two abductions, and two automobile thefts, according to WVIR. He is also facing two misdemeanor counts of destruction of property.

Virginia State Police has a helicopter in the area searching for Carver.

Deputies are asking everyone in the area to stay inside, lock the doors, and to remain vigilant. You are asked to call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

