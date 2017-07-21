Henrico Fire: Children had to be carried out of window following house fire

There are heartbreaking new details into the morning fire in which crews pulled a man and three children out of a burning Henrico townhome. The chilling account comes on the very day the three young siblings were laid to rest Friday.

Out of respect for the family's wishes, NBC12 is gr anting their request for privacy during this time of mourning. This comes as a new report from Henrico fire details what happened when they arrived at the scene.

One-year-old Sage, two-year old Shyla, and seven-year-old Jeremiah were laid to rest Friday following a tragic house fire earlier this month on Nine Mile Road. The incident report describes the moment crews had to force open the front door after being alerted children were inside the home.

When fire crews went inside the home, they were met with thick heavy smoke that made it hard to see. It didn't take long for firefighters to find two children lying on the floor at the foot of a bed. They were found among a pile of clothes with a comforter on top of them. A firefighter rescued them by getting them out of a window with a ladder to take them to safety.

Moments later, the third child was found in the bedroom closet, along with the fiancé of the children's mother who was in another room. He and the child were taken out of the home via the stairs.

The report details how one first responder performed CPR as another firefighter drove the victims to VCU Medical. None of them survived.

Fire crews say when they arrived, they never noticed physical flames. They say the fire likely extinguished itself. Investigators believe unattended cooking materials left on the stove started the fire. There was a working smoke detector in the home.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12