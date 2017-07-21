Hot temperatures make it difficult for outdoor events

The hot temperatures are causing challenges for outdoor events, including sports tournaments happening in Chesterfield. Thousands of players, parents, and coaches are traveling from out of town to compete in the Brine National Lacrosse Classic, and not all of them are used to this heat and humidity

“Because of the warmer weather, the tournament is changing its format to keep athletes safe,” said a Brine National Lacrosse Classic crew member. “We used to do two 22 minute halves. Because of the heat, we changed to quarters”

Those quarters allow players to take more breaks and drink more water, and it includes a longer half time depending on the heat

“We have a lot of water on the field. We have a hydration crew who runs around and fills everything up,” the crew member said.

Water, from the misting station to coolers, is key.

"Usually, I'll take a water bottle and pour it on my feet to cool them down. Off the field, I stay under tents,” said the crew member.

Austin Holley is in Chesterfield from upstate New York with his grandma supporting him from the sidelines

"We’ve gone through a case of water in two days, between the two of us,” said Holley.

Parents and players are staying cooler by staying in the shade provided by tents and umbrellas.

"Right outside our hotel is a sign with the temperature. We got home last night at 8 p.m., and it was 98 degrees,” said Holley.

A lot of the out of town players simply are not used to the heat and humidity.

"You can tell on the field, kids are getting tired quick. The turf gets super hot,” said Dianna Eberl, Legacy Global Lacrosse.

The Gatorade sold during the tournament does not only keep players hydrated, the sales also help fund scholarships for some athletes.

This mom came up and gave me a hug saying this is awesome, you scholarshipped my daughter. She’s never experienced anything like that,” said Eberl.

The steps the coaches, parents, and players are taking are helping, with only a handful of heat-related injuries reported.

