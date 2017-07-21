Hot temperatures make it difficult for outdoor events

The hot temperatures are causing challenges for outdoor events, including sports tournaments happening in Chesterfield.More >>
The hot temperatures are causing challenges for outdoor events, including sports tournaments happening in Chesterfield.More >>
A young Chesterfield boy is still fighting for his life after a utility vehicle accident.More >>
A young Chesterfield boy is still fighting for his life after a utility vehicle accident.More >>
A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Chesterfield.More >>
A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Chesterfield.More >>
Brian Goh was the head coach for the Clover Hill High School Swim Club.More >>
Brian Goh was the head coach for the Clover Hill High School Swim Club.More >>
Fire officials say crews arrived to the house in the 13600 block of Knobhill Court around 1 p.m. to see flames coming from the roof.More >>
Fire officials say crews arrived to the house in the 13600 block of Knobhill Court around 1 p.m. to see flames coming from the roof.More >>