Airport official: American Airlines makes cautionary landing at RIC

An American Airlines flight made a cautionary landing at Richmond International Airport, according to an airport official.

The flight left Richmond at 7:06 p.m. and was supposed to land in Dallas at 9:05 p.m.

American Airlines officials say when the flight was taking off, a bird struck the plane and was ingested into the engine. During their preliminary investigation, crews found feathers in the engine.

The fight was then redirected back to Richmond, and all passengers were able to safely exit the plane.

Crews now have to repair the plane.

The flight has been canceled for the night, and officials say they are hoping the flight will take off on Saturday morning.

