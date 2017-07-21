Petersburg police search for man who burglarized business

Petersburg police are searching for a man who they say burglarized a business early Friday morning.

This happened at the Precision Tune Auto Care at 34 South Crater Road between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Officers said the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and ran from the scene.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident should call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

