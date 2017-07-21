Chesterfield high school swim coach dies

A Chesterfield high school swimming coach has died.

Brian Goh was the head coach for the Clover Hill High School Swim Club.

His brother described him as a "happy-go-lucky guy who loved swimming and coaching."

Since we were very young, he always wanted to teach, and coaching allowed him to do that. He was constantly giving back to the swimming community and coached for local teams. If there was any way he could give back and push his swimmers to do better or do more, he was always there for encouragement and support. My family has been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support since his passing, and it has been incredibly sobering knowing he helped so many people.

