Police still searching for man involved in inappropriately touching a woman

Richmond police detectives are still searching for a man, "who is suspected of inappropriately touching a female earlier this year."

Around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, a woman, who was in the area of Monument Avenue and Robinson Street, reported a man touched her inappropriately before he ran from the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify him should call Det. J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

