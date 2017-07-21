Woman sentenced to 2 years in jail after Henrico DUI crash that killed bartender

The woman charged with DUI after a crash that killed a bartender has been sentenced to two years in jail.

Officers said Kasie Lynn Hull was heading west on Osborne Turnpike in Henrico on Sunday, Sept. 25 when she drove the van off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

A passenger, 34-year-old Kurt Douglas Moon, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Hull was arrested at the scene.

According to court records, she was sentenced to five years in jail with three years suspended.

Moon was a bartender at the Metzger Bar and Butchery, located on North 23rd Street.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12