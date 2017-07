All westbound lanes on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield are closed due to a crash.

The crash happened at the Jessup Road intersection. An NBC12 viewer says the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on Friday, and the crash may have involved a motorcycle.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to use an alternate route.

