Motorcyclist transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following Chesterfield crash

A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Chesterfield.

The crash happened at the intersection of Iron Bridge and Jessup roads around 12:46 p.m. on Friday. Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

All westbound lanes on Iron Bridge Road were closed for a while, but the road has since reopened.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital.

Charges are possible after the investigation.

