Henrico dog owner charged with animal cruelty

The owner of a dog in Henrico was arrested, and neighbors shared photos of the dog on social media.

On July 10, 2017, police responded to an address in the 1800 block of Convair Lane for a report of sing or injured dog.

Officers said the dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment and was later euthanized.

Following the investigation, the dog's owner, Orquidea Margarita Tyndall, was charged with animal cruelty.

A neighbor said on July 10, in the heat of the day, she spotted an emaciated dog in her neighbor's yard on Convair Lane. Neighbors believe she is a two or three-year-old pit bull mix. Her bones were clearly showing. She had what looked like a tumor hanging from her stomach. Her nails were untrimmed. Hall and others tried to feed her, but they said she would only drink water, which they filled for her four times.

"If I had of known then, which it has been several months, that the dog was in this condition, I would have called animal control sooner," she said. "But the grass is always so high over there."

The woman took pictures of the dog. Her neighbor posted the story on Facebook, and the post has been shared close to 200 times.

