Richmond police searching for breaking and entering suspect

Richmond police need the public's help in finding the suspect involved in breaking and entering a home early Friday morning.

Officers said an unknown man was found inside a home in the 1000 block of Floyd Avenue around 10:20 a.m. The suspect ran from the scene after the victim found him in the home, according to police. No items were reported stolen, and the suspect was last seen heading northbound on Harrison Street.

He is described as a bald black man with a dark complexion and possible dark facial hair. He is in his mid-30s, weighs 200 pounds, and is 6-feet-tall.

During the time of the incident, he was wearing a tan baseball hat, a gray polo t-shirt, blue shorts, and dark-colored shoes.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Third Precinct Detective Jack Larry at (804) 646-1647 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

