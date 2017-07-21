Virginia man wanted for sex crimes arrested in Ohio

A man wanted in Virginia by multiple jurisdictions for stalking, threats, sex crimes and a probation violation has been arrested in Ohio.

Police in Hilliard, Ohio, say Christopher Demoranville was arrested Friday afternoon after a search caused several businesses to be locked down.

He was wanted in Ohio for a suspected home invasion near Columbus, according to NBC affiliate WCMH.

Sgt. David Pelphrey with Columbus Police said Demoranville was wanted by the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Apprehension Fugitive Strike Team for warrants out of Virginia.

Earlier this week, the Brunswick Sheriff's Office issued an alert for Demoranville, who they said was armed and dangerous.

