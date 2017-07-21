Crews on scene of house fire in Midlothian neighborhood

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Midlothian on Friday afternoon.

Fire officials say crews arrived to the house in the 13600 block of Knobhill Court around 1 p.m. to see flames coming from the roof.

Due to temperatures near 100 degrees, additional firefighters were called to the scene, which is in the Walton Park neighborhood of Midlothian.

There is currently no information how the fire started or if there were any injuries.

