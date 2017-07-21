NBC12 VIEWPOINT: Maggie Walker statue unveiled

By: Kym Grinnage email

Richmond is now home to another monument, but this one is located at the entrance to historic Jackson Ward in downtown Richmond.

The statue of, Maggie L. Walker, sculpted by Antonio "Toby" Mendez was unveiled last week to a large crowd of public officials, community organizations, curious onlookers, her family and a host of citizens from across the Richmond Region who were there to honor one of Richmond’s most notable historic figures.

Maggie Lena Walker was born in Richmond in 1864. She was the first female bank president in the United Sates to charter a bank. As an African American female, she was a trailblazer in setting a tangible example of what could be achieved under the free enterprise system.

But Maggie Walker was more than an entrepreneur. She was a community activist, Civil Rights leader and the daughter of a former slave.

Walker, who was disabled by paralysis and limited to a wheelchair later in life, became a role model for people with disabilities.

In addition to the statue downtown, you can visit Walker's restored and furnished home in Jackson Ward, which has been designated a National Historic Site.

This prominent and regal statue is a fitting tribute to one of Richmond’s most revered citizens.

