Woman hit at bus stop on Forest Hill Avenue; driver flees

The Richmond Police Department is searching for the driver of a dark-colored four-door car who hit a woman at a bus stop early Friday.

Police say the woman was hit just before 1 a.m. on Forest Hill Avenue in front of the Sheila Lane Walmart. The driver of the car did not stop.

The woman is doing OK after the incident.

If you have any information, call police.

