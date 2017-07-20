Person med-flighted to VCU Medical Center after ATV accident - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By Megan Woo, Digital
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A person was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after an ATV accident.

The accident happened at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday on Baldwin Creek Road, located off of Hull Street Road.

Fire officials do not have any information on what caused the crash.

