Boy suffering from life threatening injuries following utility vehicle crash

A young Chesterfield boy is still fighting for his life after a utility vehicle accident.

It happened in the 8800 block of Baldwin Creek Road, a neighborhood off Hull Street Road. The child had to be flown to VCU Medical Center.

It's a situation no family wants to be in. A neighbor said they want to help, but for now, they are praying for this boy and his family.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. According to emergency crews on Broadcastify, you can hear a dispatcher say, "Chesterfield, let them know that we got a 10-year-old unresponsive male who was trapped under a golf cart for an unknown period of time."

Police say he was underneath a utility vehicle used for off roading. A neighbor says he tried to help the mother move the vehicle. Multiple emergency units covered this street and a neighbor says he saw a K-9 officer run into the woods, scoop up the boy from his mother's arms then rushed that boy into an ambulance which was parked closer to the street.

The boy was flown to the VCU Medical Center. Broadcastify sound says the crew took off from Cosby High School.

Police have not said if the boy was driving the utility vehicle. A neighbor says the boy is between 10 and 12 years old.

According to the DMV, there are age restrictions when it comes to different types of all terrain and off road vehicles. The department says anyone operating one should wear a helmet. Police have not said if the boy was wearing one.

