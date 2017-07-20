Beyoncé's sister spotted in Downtown Richmond shopping for kids clothes

Beyoncé's sister, Solange, was spotted in Downtown Richmond shopping for kids clothes.

A photo popped up on Little Nomad's Instagram page. The store in Jackson Ward thanked Solange for coming through on Wednesday.

Guess who became a part of our #littlenomadcrew today?! Thank You Solange for coming in today and supporting small business.

Her husband is from the Richmond area and many people are speculating that she was in town to shop for Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12