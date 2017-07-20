Young Hopewell resident passes away from cancer

We did a story with Ebonee Claiborne back in May of 2014.

The then 18-year-old Hopewell High School senior was a breast cancer survivor. She had had her right breast removed after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

The bubbly teen agreed to share her story with us to show people that cancer does not discriminate.

Sadly, Ebonee passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.

Our sincere condolences to her parents, family, and friends.

Funeral arrangements are pending. A GoFundMe page has been created by Ebonee's mother to help pay for funeral costs.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12