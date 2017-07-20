Young Hopewell resident passes away from cancer

The then 18-year-old Hopewell High School senior was a breast cancer survivor. She had had her right breast removed after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.More >>
Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Cheryl Wilson revealed in court Thursday that she intends to serve Kristopher Jones with capital murder charges.
The Petersburg Fire Department is being praised for helping an elderly woman battling cancer. At Tuesday night's council meeting -- firefighters were recognized for buying her a new air conditioning unit.
Petersburg may finally be getting a handle on its finances.
Officer Christopher Ayers was driving to Petersburg to start his shift when he spotted a wheelchair in the road on the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge.
