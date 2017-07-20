Hundreds of mothers across the U.S. scammed out of more than $200,000

Hundreds of mothers across the country, including in Central Virginia, say they have been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in Cleveland.

The women all joined a mom's group on Facebook called Zee's Place, expecting bargain prices on everything from baby car seats to diapers and toys. Zee's Place was reportedly run by Zienup Sbeih, who told the Facebook group she was able to offer great deals thanks to donations and grants.

In most cases, the goods never were delivered.

