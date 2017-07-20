Outbreak of caterpillars causing concern in Chesterfield

An outbreak of a certain insect in Chesterfield is causing concerned homeowners to flood the Forestry Department with calls, as they discover the defoliation of hardwood trees.

"The variable oakleaf caterpillar is the insect responsible for more than 7,000 acres of defoliation in Chesterfield, and we are now getting reports of defoliation in Powhatan County," said Rich Reuse, VDOF area forester.

Reuse compiled a map showing the section just west of Swift Creek Reservoir is getting hit the hardest, saying it is one of the biggest population spikes he has seen in around ten years.

The variable oakleaf caterpillar is native to this area and attacks a variety of hardwoods, preferably white oaks.

"When the population gets really high and there's nothing left to eat, they'll switch to other trees," explained Reuse as he walked through the woods off Hull Street Road.

He explained these outbreaks occur periodically and older larvae will devour the entire leaf except the leaf stalk and main veins. Young larvae then skeletonize the leaf.

The variable oakleaf caterpillar is capable of stripping trees bare, but usually, defoliation is less severe than that. Most healthy trees will recover and not suffer any long-term damage.

The lack of leaves is also creating a condition in the forest similar to spring when there is a high risk of a forest fire.

"There are patches of sun, which you don't usually see in the woods in the summer when it should be shady as can be. This is where you could have some fire problems and there are also leaves that are dry," said Reuse as he surveyed the forest floor.

As the warmer weather causes the cold blooded creatures to eat more, and grow more, all of that digested food has to end up somewhere; usually falling from the trees.

"The sound is pronounced. If you're in a quiet forest it sounds like a gentle rain, you can hear the d roppings falling," said Reuse. "For homeowners, the main concern is the d roppings. With thousands and thousands of caterpillars on the trees, the d roppings are falling onto decks, cars, grills, and their hair, their pools."

The caterpillars can spray a chemical mixture that contains formic acid which can blister human skin. However, experts do not suggest you to use chemicals to get rid of them.

It is too late in the season for chemical control to be effective, and most of the caterpillars will be gone in the next two weeks or so.

The VDOF also points out parasites and predators usually cause caterpillar populations to plummet after one or two years of heavy activity.

