Hanover deputies rescue four children left in car; 2 women arrested

Hanover Sheriff's deputies have identified one of the two women responsible for leaving four children, including a newborn, in the car.

Kiear Kizett Ellis, 24, was charged with felony shoplifting and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The other woman was charged with petty larceny and one count of child endangerment.

Crystal Richards-Jackson wrote on Facebook saying the two women were inside a Walmart, stealing from the store. Deputies were called to the Mechanicsville Walmart around 4:30 a.m. for possible shoplifting.

The two women were arrested before deputies found out they had children in the car.

"Y'all knew I wasn't gonna leave these kids," said Richards-Johnson. The children were in the car for at least an hour.

Officer Norman, Sgt. Spain, and Officer Crumpler fed the children, bought water, and let Richards-Jackson contact the family, so Child Protective Services would not take the children.

"Way to go HANOVER. Now, this is something worth sharing," she said at the end of her post.

