Hanover deputies rescue four children left in car

Hanover Sheriff's deputies rescued four children, including a newborn, who were all left in the car.

Crystal Richards-Jackson wrote on Facebook saying their parents were inside a Walmart, stealing from the store. Deputies were called to the Mechanicsville Walmart around 4:30 a.m. for possible shoplifting.

Two women were arrested before deputies found out their kids were still in the car.

"Y'all knew I wasn't gonna leave these kids," said Richards-Johnson. The children were in the car for at least an hour.

Officer Norman, Sgt. Spain, and Officer Crumpler fed the children, bought water, and let Richards-Jackson contact the family, so Child Protective Services would not take the children.

"Way to go HANOVER. Now, this is something worth sharing," she said at the end of her post.

One woman was charged with felony grand larceny and three counts of child endangerment, while the other woman was charged with petty larceny and one count of child endangerment.

