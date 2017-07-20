Man last seen on Hospital Street on July 7

Richmond police need the public's help in finding a man who has been missing since early July.

Steven Kershner, 38, was last seen the morning of July 7. Officers said he was leaving his home to walk to Staff Zone on Hospital Street, but he never showed up.

He is described as a black man with a light complexion, 5-feet-8-inches tall, has brown eyes and black hair that is close to shaven or bald. He weighs about 125 pounds and has tattoos on his neck, chest, and hands. He is usually wearing red and black shoes, according to police.

Detectives do not suspect foul play at this point.

Anyone who has seen Kershner, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Mills at (804) 646-6734 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

