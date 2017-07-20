Richmond police search for suspect involved in theft in the Fan District

Richmond police are searching for a suspect involved in a theft that happened in the Fan District.

Police reported that a man took a wallet from Helen's restaurant, located at 2527 West Main Street. This happened sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

A few hours later, around 5:30 a.m., surveillance video captured the suspect using a stolen credit card at 3rd Street Diner, located at 218 East Main Street.

"The suspect is described as a black man with a light complexion, who is in his early 20s, with dark hair, and a full beard," police said. At the time of the theft, police said he was wearing a medium-colored backward baseball cap with a dark strap and a light-colored t-shirt.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detective Alexandra Davila at (804) 646-1069 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

