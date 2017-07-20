Chesterfield police search for man seen robbing jewelry store

Chesterfield police are searching for a man in connection with robbing a jewelry store on Thursday.

Officers said the suspected entered Elsa's Jewelry, located at 4010 Meadowdale Boulevard, around 9:10 a.m., pushed the victim aside, and began taking money.

The victim then confronted the suspect, and officers said he again pushed her aside.

The suspect then ran off with the money to a black sedan waiting in a nearby parking lot. A weapon was not displayed during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 40 to 45 years old, 6-feet-3-inches tall, 230 pounds. "He was wearing jeans, white shoes, a baseball cap, a backpack, and a bright, reflective construction-type vest," police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

