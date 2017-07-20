Prince George woman warns of scam targeting mothers across U.S.

A Prince George woman has a warning about a scam targeting moms across the country.

Brittany is a stay at home mom of four kids ages six to 11 months old.

When a friend recommended a Facebook group called Zee's Place, which sells great deals on baby products, she jumped at the chance.

“You know, great prices, great products,” said Brittany, with a laugh. Her family has asked us not to use her last name.

Brittany’s friend got two expensive car seats for $100 each. Brittany bought five cases of diapers for $25.

“I'm an educated woman. I have my degree. I should have known better than this, but my friend got her stuff,” said Brittany.

She got the diapers, and she kept seeing posts in the Facebook group from women who got their goods. So, she ordered more, including Christmas gifts for the kids.

“A Play Station 4, a Tiny Tykes train table set, a pink outdoor, and a Step 2 Playhouse,” she said.

Zee's Place is run by 23-year-old Zienup Sbeih of Cleveland, Ohio.

After $900 in purchases and never getting a majority of her orders, Brittany asked for a refund.

That's when the excuses started.

“Oh, eBay or Amazon is backed up on our orders. They canceled my account. I have to open a new account,” said Brittany, regarding Sbeih.

Brittany was not alone.

Several other mothers told us, "She always did this stuff where she was in the hospital. She was in and out of consciousness. She was going to have to have surgery. One thing after another, after another, would go wrong with her. It became like a big runaround. She always had an excuse."

There are victims now tracked to 34 states and Canada. Hundreds of them, all claiming they are owed refunds from Zee.

Eventually, Zee mailed Brittany checks that she could not cash.

“I got her check, but she never signed it. Never signed it,” said Brittany.

Brittany sells makeup on the side and has an account on Square Pay. Zee even sent her money through Square, but two weeks later, Brittany received an email from Square saying Zee claimed the charges were unauthorized.

“They ended up taking the money out of my account and closing my Square account saying that I partake in [a] risky business,” said Brittany.

Brittany now has hundreds in overdraft fees, and she is out $1,200.

Our sister station in Ohio caught up with Zee. She ran.

"Where are you running? Don't run! Come back," said Carl Monday with WOIO.

“I don't know that I'm confident that they're going to be able to actually catch her,” said Brittany.

She’s working with police and is speaking out to make sure no other moms are out hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

“I hope that they realize things are too good to be true. If you have that gut feeling go with it,” said Brittany.

Last month, Cleveland police searched the home of Zienup Sbeih.

They removed toys and baby items.

She has not been charged with a crime, nor has a warrant been issued for her arrest, but an investigation is underway.

Many of her alleged victims are now cooperating with police and they've launched their own Facebook group called Victims of Zee's Place.

