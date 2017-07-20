RVA Parenting: Cardinal Newman Academy prepares for opening

There's a new private school opening its doors this weekend with a goal of keeping education affordable to parents.

Cardinal Newman Academy is a school that's starting small. So far there are just three students enrolled at the school in a rented space at Bon Air Baptist

at the Village. That's near the corner of Three Chopt Road and Patterson Avenue in Richmond's West End. It's a co-ed Catholic school.

Within these very modest walls, they'll teach a liberal arts curriculum, and of course faith.

"We think education is about learning predominately," John O'Herron, president of Cardinal Newman Academy. "So when it comes to extra-curriculars and athletics, which we think are very important, it'll always be a factor -- is this going to drive up the cost for parents?"

The starting tuition is $8,750, which does come in lower than many other private school educations in the area.

And the school is going to offer some need-based aid.

"Too often people who want to educate their children at the high school level can't because it gets more and more expensive every year,” said O’Herron. "That shouldn't be the case. It should be more accessible to people. Children can be educated very well and at a price point people can afford."

As for how an education here will stack up for college admission? The leadership on this school is working on that, but they say they have done their homework.

"We spent a lot of time researching how to start a school and several other schools have started this way," explained O’Herron.

Cardinal Newman Academy will start with 9th graders, and build a grade into the school each year. They don't have a mascot just yet, but they're working on it.

