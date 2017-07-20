FBI offers $5K reward for info on Woodforest Bank robbery at Henrico Walmart

The FBI is now offering $5,000 for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the man that robbed a bank in a Henrico Walmart.

The robbery happened on June 29 at the Walmart in the 7900 block of Brook Road. Investigators say the suspect first entered the store dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans, then left and changed into a red shirt, blue jeans and a ball cap. He went to the Woodforest National Bank inside, pulled out a knife and vaulted the counter. He demanded money from the teller, grabbed the cash and ran to his vehicle, believed to be a 2001 Jaguar S-Type, bronze in color.

The suspect appears to be a white male in his 30s, between five-feet-seven-inches and five-feet-ten-inches tall, weighing 130 to 140 pounds.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact the Richmond FBI at 804-261-1044.

