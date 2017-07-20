Capital murder charges expected for Kristopher Jones, suspect in Petersburg abduction

Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Cassandra Conover revealed in court Thursday that she intends to serve Kristopher Jones with capital murder charges. This would make Jones eligible for the death penalty.

Conover stated to the judge that Jones is accused of embarking on a deadly crime spree in January, that began with the alleged fatal strangling of his girlfriend, Janice Lugo, 52. Later that same day, Jones is accused of abducting and demanding money from Pastor Alfred Woodard, 81, after fatally stabbing his wife Minnie Woodard, 76, in the couple's Petersburg home.

Currently, Jones is facing multiple felony charges related to the carjacking and abduction of Alfred Woodard. No murder charges have yet been brought against Jones.

Defense attorneys for Jones asked the judge that a trial date be set, since charges have already been brought against him, months ago. Defense attorneys argued that Jones has the right to a speedy trial, and the legal deadline would be the end of August.

Conover argued that there was a delay with autopsy results and said her office is still waiting on DNA evidence. She also noted that Jones confessed to both murders to Commonwealth's attorneys. Conover stated she has direct indictments prepared to serve Jones on August 1, his next scheduled court date, with capital murder charges.

The judge agreed not to schedule a trial on Thursday and to wait for Aug. 1 for further action.

