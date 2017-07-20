Fire crews respond to Peking Restaurant in Richmond

Richmond Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Peking Restaurant.

This is happening in the 1300 block of East Cary Street.

The fire marshal says the sprinkler system activated, keeping the fire in check. Crews are dealing with a lot of smoke as they search for hot spots in the rest of the building.

