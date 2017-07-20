Police ID rider killed after motorcycle flips in Lancaster Co. crash

Virginia State Police have identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash in Lancaster County on Tuesday.

Police say 50-year-old Derek O. Jones died at Rappahannock General Hospital from his injuries.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Route 644 near Gaskins Road. Jones was heading south when the motorcycle ran off the road, struck a concrete block and flipped several times.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12