What's driving you crazy: Potholes on Route 60

Today in "What's Driving You Crazy?": We have a follow up to Sydney and Karen from Sandston.

They reached out to me saying they live off Williamsburg Road, and they want to know why some sections of Route 60 have been paved, but other parts in eastern Henrico are still filled with patches and potholes.

When we reached out to VDOT, we found out some good news: VDOT is planning a full pavement replacement project on westbound Route 60, between I-295 and Whiteside Road.

The project is going to start on Monday, July 24, and it should wrap up in October. So expect slow downs in this area starting next week, but of course I will have smart routes for you to avoid delays!

If there is something driving you crazy on the roads, head over to Candice Smith's Facebook page and leave a comment!

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12