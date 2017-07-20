Man hospitalized after car overturns in downtown Richmond

A man is the in the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning crash in downtown Richmond.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on East Grace and 1st Street. Police say a car overturned after the driver hit a parked vehicle.

Crews rushed a passenger to the hospital. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police arrested the driver at the scene. Charges are pending.

