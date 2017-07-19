Senator McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

Arizona Senator and 2008 presidential candidate John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer. The Mayo Clinic released a statement on Wednesday night saying a blood clot they removed last week revealed a brain tumor. Statements of support are pouring in from both sides of the political aisle.

It was Friday, doctors removed a blood clot from above Senator McCain's left eye. The Mayo Clinic released a statement on his behalf, saying he has a brain tumor called glioblastoma.

The statement says the 80-year-old senator and his family are reviewing treatment options, which may include a combination of radiation and chemotherapy. The Mayo Clinic says McCain is recovering from his surgery "amazingly well' and his "underlying health is excellent."

McCain's office issued a statement saying he appreciates the outpouring of support he has received, that "he is in good spirits" and is confident future treatment will be effective. McCain is recovering at his home in Arizona.

Support is pouring in from across the aisle.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine tweeted, "Thinking about a hero, my Chairman, my friend John McCain. Stay strong!"

Congressman Donald McEachin issued a statement saying, "My prayers are with John McCain and his family. This man has been a true hero, dedicating his life to the service of our country, first in the armed services and then as a longtime senator. I hope and pray for his speedy recovery."

Congressman David Brat said, "John McCain welcomed me to Congress on day one and since then has always been a kind friend. Laura and I are praying for his speedy recovery as well as his family and loved ones as they support him in this new fight. Godspeed Senator."

This comes as Republican senators were hoping he'd return to cast his vote to repeal Obamacare.

The Mayo Clinic says further consultations with his care team will indicate when McCain will return to the Senate.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12